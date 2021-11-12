Media ReleasesAntilles Gold

View All Antilles Gold News


Antilles Gold advises progress on DFS for La Demajagua

12 Nov 2021 09:53 AM


Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (the “Company” or “Antilles Gold”) advises that the Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) for the development of the La Demajagua open pit gold/silver mine on the Isle of Youth in southwest Cuba is gaining momentum.

Minera La Victoria SA (“MLV”), the Cuban joint venture company in which Antilles Gold has a 49% shareholding, plans to develop an open pit operation to mine 800,000 tpa of ore with an estimated 7:1 stripping ratio to produce in excess of 60,000 tpa of high-grade refractory concentrate.

Based on results from 50,000m of historical drilling and extensive metallurgical testwork by Canadian mining companies, the proposed open pit mine is expected to have a life of 6 years, and be followed by an underground operation for at least 10 years, with concentrate grades of approximately 45 g/t Au equivalent.

The current Financial Model for the first stage of the mine development based on this data indicates a robust project, and the DFS is expected to replicate these forecasts. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.