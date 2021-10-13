Media ReleasesAntilles Gold

Antilles Gold Reports An Exceptional Drill Hole

13 Oct 2021 09:16 AM


Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (the “Company” or “Antilles Gold”) is pleased to announce continuing high grade gold and silver results from the latest assays received from 6 cored drill holes at the La Demajagua gold/silver deposit in Cuba.

Receipt of assay results from the recently completed 15,000m drilling program has resumed after an interruption due to transport delays of drill core resulting from a hurricane and Covid-19 restrictions in Cuba.

The final 10,000m program for the Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) has commenced, four months earlier than originally planned.

Mr Brian Johnson, Executive Chairman of Antilles Gold, said shareholders will see from details in Tables 1 and 3 and the relevant cross-section, the exceptional results from drill hole P-103 with a weighted average grade for 69m downhole of 8.09 g/t Au including all results under the cut-off grade of 1.0 g/t Au.

More specifically, an intercept of 20m at 19.46 g/t Au with 286.88 g/t Ag, and short intercepts of 87.5 g/t Au with 352 g/t Ag, and 109 g/t Au with 268 g/t Ag, combined with the other results to date having exciting implications for the proposed La Demajagua open pit mine. 

