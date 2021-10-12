View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold Raises $5.0 Million of New Capital



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (the “Company” or “Antilles Gold”) advises that the Company intends to issue up to 65.0 million fully paid New Shares at $0.0775 each with one free New Option attaching to each two New Shares issued, to raise up to $5,037,500 before costs.



The New Options may be exercised at $0.13 each on or before 30 April 2023, and an application will be made to have the New Options listed on the ASX.



Due to the Company’s current limit on securities that may be placed, the proposed issue will be effected in the following manner...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



