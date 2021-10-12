View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold - September 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report



DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES



Antilles Gold is uniquely positioned to access a number of gold and copper/gold development opportunities in mineral rich Cuba through its joint venture with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera SA.



CUBA’S MINERAL POTENTIAL



Cuba hosts a significant number of gold, copper, and nickel deposits that have been extensively explored by Canadian, Russian and Cuban mining companies, but where development opportunities have been largely overlooked by the international mining sector for over 20 years. However, Cuba is now emerging as a new frontier for investment.



The geology in Cuba is predominantly sulphidic and the joint venture’s aim is to initially produce high grade gold concentrate for sale to smelters, and at a later stage to investigate the possibility of constructing a facility to process the concentrate, and produce significantly higher value doré.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document