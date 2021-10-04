Media ReleasesAntilles Gold

Antilles Gold reports continuing high grade gold & silver results at La Demajagua, Cuba

04 Oct 2021 10:00 AM


Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (the “Company” or “Antilles Gold”) is pleased to announce continuing high grade gold and silver results from the latest assays received from 5 cored drill holes at the La Demajagua gold/silver deposit in Cuba.

The first stage 15,000m drilling program for the Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) of the planned La Demajagua open pit mine has been completed, however assay results have been delayed recently by restrictions on the transport of drill core due to a hurricane and Covid 19 lock downs in Cuba. The momentum of sampling and assays has resumed and receipt of results will recommence on a regular basis going forward.

