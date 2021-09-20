View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold Commences Review of Copper/Gold Deposits, Cuba



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (the “Company” or “Antilles Gold”) advises that it has recently signed a Letter of Intent with a subsidiary of its partner in Cuba, GeoMinera SA, that permits the Company to review a large number of copper/gold deposits prior to recommending which properties should be retained for further exploration and potential development.



The deposits are located within six separate Mining Concessions with a total area of approximately 300,000 ha.



Extensive data from historic exploration, and in some cases records from small scale mining operations covering approximately 20 known porphyry and epithermal deposits is being progressively transferred to Antilles Gold for review.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



