SGS engaged for metallurgical test work



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (the “Company” or “Antilles Gold”) advises that SGS Peru has been appointed to undertake metallurgical test work on a composite sample selected from mineralised drill cores from the recently completed 15,000m program at the La Demajagua gold/silver deposit in south west Cuba.



The aim of the testwork is to establish preliminary concentrate mass recoveries (concentrate upgrade factors), gold/silver recoveries, and concentrate grades achievable from the mineralisation, along with indicative process design criteria. The composite sample grades sent to SGS are approximately 3.9 g/t Au and 37.0 g/t Ag but these grades do not necessarily represent what the final grades may be when the JORC compliant Resources have been established.



