Antilles Gold - June 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report



Antilles Gold’s objective is to achieve organic growth in profits and value through the successive development of a series of mid-size gold mines in mineral rich Cuba.



Cuba hosts a significant number of gold, copper, and nickel deposits that have been extensively explored by Canadian, Russian and Cuban mining companies, but where development opportunities have been largely overlooked for some time, however, Cuba is now emerging as a new frontier for the international mining sector.



The geology in Cuba is predominantly sulphidic and Antilles Gold’s aim is to initially produce high grade gold concentrate for sale to foreign smelters, and at a later stage to review the possibility of constructing a facility to process the concentrate, and produce significantly higher value doré.



Antilles Gold is well positioned to capitalise on this prospect given its extensive experience in processing refractory concentrate.



