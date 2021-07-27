View All Antilles Gold News

Antilles Gold Signs Letter of Intent For Copper/Gold Prospects



Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (the “Company” or “Antilles Gold”) advises that it has signed a Letter of Intent with its Cuban partner, Government owned mining company, GeoMinera SA, that will allow the Company to review existing geological data and past exploration results for a number of highly prospective copper / gold properties prior to nominating those that it wishes to be included in a formal International Economic Assessment (“IEA”) (equivalent to an Exploration Licence).



The IEA will set out Antilles Gold’s obligation to undertake at its cost, a negotiated Work Program and a budget to conduct preliminary exploration of the nominated prospects. On completion of this program, appropriate Mining Concessions may be designated for inclusion in a Joint Venture for potential future development.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document