Media ReleasesAntilles Gold

View All Antilles Gold News


Antilles Gold Signs Letter of Intent For Copper/Gold Prospects

27 Jul 2021 08:28 AM


Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (the “Company” or “Antilles Gold”) advises that it has signed a Letter of Intent with its Cuban partner, Government owned mining company, GeoMinera SA, that will allow the Company to review existing geological data and past exploration results for a number of highly prospective copper / gold properties prior to nominating those that it wishes to be included in a formal International Economic Assessment (“IEA”) (equivalent to an Exploration Licence).

The IEA will set out Antilles Gold’s obligation to undertake at its cost, a negotiated Work Program and a budget to conduct preliminary exploration of the nominated prospects. On completion of this program, appropriate Mining Concessions may be designated for inclusion in a Joint Venture for potential future development. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.