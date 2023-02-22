View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Results of Meeting



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to advise that it has received shareholder approval and support today to change the name of the Company to Altech Batteries Limited. The Resolution received overwhelming support, with 99.72% of the votes received being in favour of the change in company name.



The new name reflects the vision of Altech to meet a battery storage future as the world transitions to the electrification of energy solutions. The new name is consistent with the business and market segments of all three of Altech’s projects. The Company also believes that the proposed name will allow for marketing of the Company’s future products in a more beneficial manner. Altech will retain the current ASX ticker as “ATC”.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document