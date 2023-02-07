View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech - Update of Silumina Anodes Project



Highlights



Pilot plant construction progressing well and as planned

Front end, wet plant largely completed and commissioning underway

Long lead back end (dryer and calciner) under construction in South Africa

Scheduled installation and commissioning mid-year

DFS work progressing well on full-scale 10,000tpa plant Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce an update on its Silumina Anodes TM pilot plant project in Saxony, Germany, as well as an update on the Definitive Feasibility Study for the planned Silumina AnodesTM 10,000tpa plant.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document