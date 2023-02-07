Altech - Update of Silumina Anodes Project

Highlights
Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce an update on its Silumina Anodes TM pilot plant project in Saxony, Germany, as well as an update on the Definitive Feasibility Study for the planned Silumina AnodesTM 10,000tpa plant.
Pilot plant construction progressing well and as planned
Front end, wet plant largely completed and commissioning underway
Long lead back end (dryer and calciner) under construction in South Africa
Scheduled installation and commissioning mid-year
DFS work progressing well on full-scale 10,000tpa plant
