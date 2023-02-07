Media ReleasesAltech Chemicals

Altech - Update of Silumina Anodes Project

07 Feb 2023 11:03 AM


Highlights

  • Pilot plant construction progressing well and as planned
  • Front end, wet plant largely completed and commissioning underway
  • Long lead back end (dryer and calciner) under construction in South Africa
  • Scheduled installation and commissioning mid-year
  • DFS work progressing well on full-scale 10,000tpa plant
Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce an update on its Silumina Anodes TM pilot plant project in Saxony, Germany, as well as an update on the Definitive Feasibility Study for the planned Silumina AnodesTM 10,000tpa plant.

