Altech Chemicals - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

31 Jan 2023 10:55 AM


Launch of CERENERGY 60KWh Battery Pack (ABS60) Design for Renewable Energy Storage Market

-- Launch of ABS60 60 KWh sodium alumina solid state battery pack design
-- Rated at 620 Volts and 100 Ah
-- Specially designed for renewable energy and grid storage market
-- Each ABS60 battery pack contains 240 cells
-- Totally weatherproof design for outdoor installation
-- Larger ABS60 pack will reduce module assembly and connecting costs

Appointment of Leadec as Lead Engineering Company for the CERENERGY 100MWh Project
-- Appointment of German Leadec Automation & Engineering GmbH
-- Lead engineering company for CERENERGY 100MWh Battery DFS
-- Highly experienced in cell production, module and pack production design
-- Leadec project team have completed Fraunhofer site visits and a kick off workshop
-- Engineering work has commenced and progressing well

Proposed Change of Company Name to Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC)
-- Proposed name change to Altech Batteries Limited
-- General Meeting of shareholders will be held 21 February 2023 to approve change
-- Reflects the Company's direction - ‘Meeting a Battery Storage Future’
-- ASX ticker code to remain as “ATC”

Update of CERENERGY Battery Project
-- Outstanding progress and advancement of the project DFS
-- Expert workshops held in Germany in October and December 2022
-- Design basis for 100MWh battery plant were finalised
-- All major equipment suppliers selected
-- Potential early-stage off-take discussions
-- Exploring various grant schemes and initial contact with EU banks

Altech Board Visits Schwarze Pumpe Site in Germany
-- Altech's Australian Board of Directors visit Schwarze Pumpe in December 2022
-- Inspect progress of Silumina Anodes pilot plant
-- Visited Fraunhofer's CERENERGY pilot plant and test facilities
-- Participated in technical workshops
-- Inspected land where both Silumina Anodes and CERENERGY Projects located

Results of Annual General Meeting
-- The Company's AGM was held on 30 November 2022 and all shareholders were invited to attend
-- All Resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting were carried via a poll

For more information, download the attached PDF.

