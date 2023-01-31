View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report



Launch of CERENERGY 60KWh Battery Pack (ABS60) Design for Renewable Energy Storage Market



-- Launch of ABS60 60 KWh sodium alumina solid state battery pack design

-- Rated at 620 Volts and 100 Ah

-- Specially designed for renewable energy and grid storage market

-- Each ABS60 battery pack contains 240 cells

-- Totally weatherproof design for outdoor installation

-- Larger ABS60 pack will reduce module assembly and connecting costs



Appointment of Leadec as Lead Engineering Company for the CERENERGY 100MWh Project

-- Appointment of German Leadec Automation & Engineering GmbH

-- Lead engineering company for CERENERGY 100MWh Battery DFS

-- Highly experienced in cell production, module and pack production design

-- Leadec project team have completed Fraunhofer site visits and a kick off workshop

-- Engineering work has commenced and progressing well



Proposed Change of Company Name to Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC)

-- Proposed name change to Altech Batteries Limited

-- General Meeting of shareholders will be held 21 February 2023 to approve change

-- Reflects the Company's direction - ‘Meeting a Battery Storage Future’

-- ASX ticker code to remain as “ATC”



Update of CERENERGY Battery Project

-- Outstanding progress and advancement of the project DFS

-- Expert workshops held in Germany in October and December 2022

-- Design basis for 100MWh battery plant were finalised

-- All major equipment suppliers selected

-- Potential early-stage off-take discussions

-- Exploring various grant schemes and initial contact with EU banks



Altech Board Visits Schwarze Pumpe Site in Germany

-- Altech's Australian Board of Directors visit Schwarze Pumpe in December 2022

-- Inspect progress of Silumina Anodes pilot plant

-- Visited Fraunhofer's CERENERGY pilot plant and test facilities

-- Participated in technical workshops

-- Inspected land where both Silumina Anodes and CERENERGY Projects located



Results of Annual General Meeting

-- The Company's AGM was held on 30 November 2022 and all shareholders were invited to attend

-- All Resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting were carried via a poll



