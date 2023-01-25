Altech Chemicals - Update of CERENERGY Battery Project

Highlights
-
Outstanding progress and advancement of the project DFS
-
Expert Workshops held in Germany in October and December 2022
-
Design basis for 100MWh battery plant were finalised
-
All major equipment suppliers selected
-
Potential early-stage off-take discussions
-
Exploring various grant schemes and initial contact with EU banks
Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on its CERENERGY® battery joint venture with Fraunhofer IKTS (“Fraunhofer”).
On 14 September 2022, Altech executed a Joint Venture Shareholders’ Agreement with the world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer to commercialise Fraunhofer’s revolutionary CERENERGY® Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) battery. On 26 October 2022, Altech appointed leading German company Leadec Automation & Engineering GmbH (Leadec) as the lead engineer for the Definitive Feasibility Study in relation to its CERENERGY® 100MWh battery project. On 7 November 2022, Altech announced that it had designed and launched the CERENERGY® SAS 60 KWh battery pack (ABS60) designed for the renewable energy and grid storage market.
