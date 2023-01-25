View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Update of CERENERGY Battery Project



Highlights



Outstanding progress and advancement of the project DFS

Expert Workshops held in Germany in October and December 2022

Design basis for 100MWh battery plant were finalised

All major equipment suppliers selected

Potential early-stage off-take discussions

Exploring various grant schemes and initial contact with EU banks

Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on its CERENERGY® battery joint venture with Fraunhofer IKTS (“Fraunhofer”).



On 14 September 2022, Altech executed a Joint Venture Shareholders’ Agreement with the world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer to commercialise Fraunhofer’s revolutionary CERENERGY® Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) battery. On 26 October 2022, Altech appointed leading German company Leadec Automation & Engineering GmbH (Leadec) as the lead engineer for the Definitive Feasibility Study in relation to its CERENERGY® 100MWh battery project. On 7 November 2022, Altech announced that it had designed and launched the CERENERGY® SAS 60 KWh battery pack (ABS60) designed for the renewable energy and grid storage market.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



