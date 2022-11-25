View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Withdrawal of Resolution 19 at 2022 AGM



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech and Company) (ASX: ATC) advises that, after careful consideration, the Board has resolved to withdraw Resolution 19 from the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders scheduled for 3.00pm (WST) on Wednesday 30 November 2022.



Resolution 19 requested approval to increase the number of shares the Company is able to issue without shareholder approval over the 12-month period on, and from, the date of the Annual General Meeting under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.



