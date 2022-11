View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals Launches CERENERGY 60KWh (ABS60) Battery Pack Design



Highlights



-- Launch of ABS60 60 KWh sodium alumina solid state battery pack design

-- Rated at 620 Volts and 100 Ah

-- Specially designed for renewable energy and grid storage market

-- Each ABS60 battery pack contains 240 cells

-- Totally weatherproof design for outdoor installation

-- Larger ABS60 pack will reduce module assembly and connecting costs



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document