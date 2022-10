View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Appointment of Leadec as Lead Engineer for CERENERGY Project



Highlights



Appointment of German Leadec Automation & Engineering GmbH

Lead engineering company for CERENERGY® 100MWh Battery DFS

Highly experienced in cell production, module and pack production design

Leadec project team have completed Fraunhofer site visits and a kick off workshop

Engineering work has commenced and progressing well

For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document