Altech Chemicals - Resignation of Shane Volk as Joint Company Secretary



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) advises that Mr Shane Volk has resigned from his position of joint Company Secretary, effect 19 October 2022.

Shane was appointed on 12 November 2014. The Board of Directors would like to express its sincere gratitude to Shane for the outstanding and valued service provided during his tenure with Altech, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.



Mr Martin Stein was appointed as joint Company Secretary on 9 March 2022 and continues in the role of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.



