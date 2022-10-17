View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - AGM Date and Closing Date for Director Nominations



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and the Company’s Constitution, that the Company intends it hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday 30 November 2022 at 3.00pm (WST).



An item of business at the AGM will be the re-election of directors. Altech advises that the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director of the Company is Tuesday 25 October 2022.



