Media ReleasesAltech Chemicals

View All Altech Chemicals News


Altech Chemicals - AGM Date and Closing Date for Director Nominations

17 Oct 2022 07:30 PM


Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and the Company’s Constitution, that the Company intends it hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday 30 November 2022 at 3.00pm (WST).

An item of business at the AGM will be the re-election of directors. Altech advises that the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director of the Company is Tuesday 25 October 2022.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.