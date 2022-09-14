View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - To Commercialise 100MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries



Highlights



Majority ownership (75%) of a joint venture with Fraunhofer IKTS

100 MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State (CERENERGY®) battery project in Saxony

IKTS developed the technology over 8 years and is ready to commercialize

€35 million spent on R&D and €25 million on operating pilot plant

CERENERGY® batteries are fire and explosion proof

Operates in extreme cold and desert climates

Ultra-long life sometimes twice the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries

Uses common salt instead of expensive lithium

Lithium-free, graphite-free, copper-free, and cobalt free

Pure solid-state technology for the electrolyte

For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document