Altech Chemicals - To Commercialise 100MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries

Highlights
Majority ownership (75%) of a joint venture with Fraunhofer IKTS
100 MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State (CERENERGY®) battery project in Saxony
IKTS developed the technology over 8 years and is ready to commercialize
€35 million spent on R&D and €25 million on operating pilot plant
CERENERGY® batteries are fire and explosion proof
Operates in extreme cold and desert climates
Ultra-long life sometimes twice the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries
Uses common salt instead of expensive lithium
Lithium-free, graphite-free, copper-free, and cobalt free
Pure solid-state technology for the electrolyte
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document