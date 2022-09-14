Media ReleasesAltech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals - To Commercialise 100MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries

14 Sep 2022


Highlights

  • Majority ownership (75%) of a joint venture with Fraunhofer IKTS
  • 100 MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State (CERENERGY®) battery project in Saxony
  • IKTS developed the technology over 8 years and is ready to commercialize
  • €35 million spent on R&D and €25 million on operating pilot plant
  • CERENERGY® batteries are fire and explosion proof
  • Operates in extreme cold and desert climates
  • Ultra-long life sometimes twice the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries
  • Uses common salt instead of expensive lithium
  • Lithium-free, graphite-free, copper-free, and cobalt free
  • Pure solid-state technology for the electrolyte

