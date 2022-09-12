View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Silumina Anodes Project Update



Highlights



-- Pilot plant implementation is well underway

-- Procurement of pilot plant equipment is well advanced

-- Long lead equipment already ordered

-- Required building modifications and panel installation commenced in July 2022

-- German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Schwarze Pumpe site

-- Altech’s Silumina AnodesTM project was briefly introduced to the Chancellor

-- Altech to present Silumina AnodesTM technology to Chancellery in Berlin



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce an update of its Silumina AnodesTM project in Saxony, Germany.



The Company recently announced late last year its game-changing technology of incorporating high-capacity high-purity alumina coated silicon and graphite in lithium-ion batteries, and recently completed a Preliminary Feasibility Study for the construction of a 10,000tpa Silumina Anodes plant in Saxony, Germany, that includes a NPV of US$507M.The Company is in the race to get its patented technology to market. To support the development, Altech has commenced construction of a pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site to enable the qualification process for its Silumina Anodes product.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



