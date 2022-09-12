Media ReleasesAltech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals - Silumina Anodes Project Update

12 Sep 2022 08:10 AM


Highlights

-- Pilot plant implementation is well underway
-- Procurement of pilot plant equipment is well advanced
-- Long lead equipment already ordered
-- Required building modifications and panel installation commenced in July 2022
-- German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Schwarze Pumpe site
-- Altech’s Silumina AnodesTM project was briefly introduced to the Chancellor
-- Altech to present Silumina AnodesTM technology to Chancellery in Berlin

Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce an update of its Silumina AnodesTM project in Saxony, Germany.

The Company recently announced late last year its game-changing technology of incorporating high-capacity high-purity alumina coated silicon and graphite in lithium-ion batteries, and recently completed a Preliminary Feasibility Study for the construction of a 10,000tpa Silumina Anodes plant in Saxony, Germany, that includes a NPV of US$507M.The Company is in the race to get its patented technology to market. To support the development, Altech has commenced construction of a pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site to enable the qualification process for its Silumina Anodes product.

