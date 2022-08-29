Media ReleasesAltech Chemicals

View All Altech Chemicals News


Altech Chemicals - Expansion of Research Laboratories for Pouch Cell Batteries

29 Aug 2022 09:39 AM


Highlights

-- Expansion of its Research and Development Laboratories in Perth
-- Capability of manufacturing full-sized pouch cells batteries
-- Scale-up anode material production with an additional tube furnace

Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce an expansion of its Research and Development Laboratories in Perth, Western Australia to allow the production of pouch cell size batteries to proceed to the next stage of the Silumina AnodesTM Project.

Altech announced in November last year that it had achieved the game-changing breakthrough and produced a lithium-ion battery with 30% more energy capacity than a conventional graphite-only lithium-ion battery. The Company was able to successfully incorporate alumina-coated silicon into the graphite anode of lithium-ion batteries and achieve higher energy capacity, as well as increased cyclability. The battery performance testing was conducted with the industry standard coin cell rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.