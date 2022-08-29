View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Expansion of Research Laboratories for Pouch Cell Batteries



Highlights



-- Expansion of its Research and Development Laboratories in Perth

-- Capability of manufacturing full-sized pouch cells batteries

-- Scale-up anode material production with an additional tube furnace



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce an expansion of its Research and Development Laboratories in Perth, Western Australia to allow the production of pouch cell size batteries to proceed to the next stage of the Silumina AnodesTM Project.



Altech announced in November last year that it had achieved the game-changing breakthrough and produced a lithium-ion battery with 30% more energy capacity than a conventional graphite-only lithium-ion battery. The Company was able to successfully incorporate alumina-coated silicon into the graphite anode of lithium-ion batteries and achieve higher energy capacity, as well as increased cyclability. The battery performance testing was conducted with the industry standard coin cell rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.



