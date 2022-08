View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Update of high-purity alumina project



Highlights



-- KfW IPEX-Bank continues to be in full support of the Company's Malaysia HPA project.

-- German Government Export Credit Agency Euler Hermes extends US$170m loan cover

-- EPC contractor SMS group reiterates support of the HPA project

-- Work continues on US$144m Green Gond offer

-- Project level equity funding is being advanced by US based DelMorgan



