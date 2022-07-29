Media ReleasesAltech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

29 Jul 2022 11:10 AM


OUTSTANDING PRELIMINARY FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR SILUMINA ANODES BATTERY MATERIALS PROJECT

-- Highly positive preliminary feasibility study for 10,000tpa Silumina Anodes project.
-- Low capital cost (US$95 million) with outstanding economics.
-- Pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV8) of US$507 million.
-- Attractive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 40%.
-- Site in Saxony, Germany already purchased.
-- Green accredited project using renewable energy.
-- European high quality graphite and silicon supply.
-- Pilot plant engineering for product qualification underway.
-- NDA executed with two German automakers and one European battery maker.

