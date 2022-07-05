View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Strategic Partnership Silumina Anodes Qualification



Highlights



* Fast track Silumina Anodes product qualification with Fraunhofer IKTS

* Fraunhofer IKTS is a world renowned battery materials and battery performance research centre in Germany

* Independent performance testing and qualification of Silumina Anodes product will assist early market entry

* IKTS has expressed potential for Silumina Anodes battery material



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that it has executed a framework agreement with leading German institute Fraunhofer IKTS (“IKTS”), as a strategic partner to expedite the testing and qualification process for the Company’s Silumina Anodes product. IKTS boasts labs, technical centres with outstanding equipment at its sites in Dresden (Saxony), Hermsdorf (Thuringia) and several other sites in Germany. IKTS is considered as one of, if not the leading know-how and research centre for battery materials in the world . IKTS recently opened their Battery Innovation and Technology Center (BITC) in Arnstadt.



The main objective of the strategic partnership is for IKTS to independently test the long-term performance of Altech’s Silumina Anodes battery material in various battery applications. IKTS, through its extensive lithium-ion battery research and network of partners, will be able provide extensive performance testing of various types of battery applications that will assist the qualification process of the Silumina Anodes product for potential customers.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document