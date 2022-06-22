View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Silumina Anodes Pilot Plant Construction Contract Executed



Highlights



* Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant construction contract executed with Küttner GmbH & Co

* Final plant engineering design and cost estimation completed

* Strong experience in delivering metallurgical plant projects

* Long lead items procurement has already commenced



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that following a site visit this week by Altech’s senior management in Saxony, Germany, a final construction contract for the Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant with Küttner GmbH & Co. KG (Küttner) was executed.



German engineering firm Küttner has completed the final plant engineering design and cost estimation. The Basic Engineering phase has confirmed key design parameters, locking in key equipment capacities and validating operational criteria. Küttner will immediately commence the procurement process, and construction of the pilot plant will follow when equipment begins arriving towards the back end of this year. The pilot plant is designed to produce 120kg per day of Silumina AnodesTM coated battery anode material, which will be made available to selected European battery manufacturers and auto-makers. The pilot plant will be established in Dock3 (leased warehouse space), next door to Altech’s land in Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park in Saxony, Germany.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



