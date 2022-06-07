View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Patent Protection for Silumina Anodes Technology



Highlights



* Patent protection for Silumina Anodes battery materials technology in place

* Australian provisional patent application originally filed on 13 May 2021

* Broaden filings to extend reach and protection

* National Patent filings in the United States, Europe, China, Japan and Korea

* International Patent filing covering up to 156 countries



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce further patent filings to protect its intellectual property relating to the application of Silumina AnodesTM battery materials technology and alumina coating process. On 13 May 2022, an international patent application preserving the right to file national applications in up to 156 countries was filed. National patent applications have also been filed in the United States, Europe, China, Japan and Korea. All of these applications claim priority from Australian provisional patent application filed on 13 May 2021.



The patent applications protect Altech’s process for covering anode materials such as silicon and graphite with nano-layer alumina coatings. The coatings serve as an artificial solid electrolyte interface (SEI), and can reduce lithium loss during each battery charge and discharge cycle, and also retards degradation of battery capacity throughout battery life. This current round of patent filings further demonstrates Altech’s commitment to protecting its intellectual property.



