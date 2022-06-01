View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Expiry of Listed Options



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) advises that all unexercised options with an expiry date of 31 May 2022 and exercise price of $0.08, have now expired.



Altech would like to take this opportunity to thank all holders of options that converted their holding into shares. The Company is pleased with the support shown, including those options converted by major holders Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, that converted 15,000,000 options for total proceeds of $1,200,000, as well as Delphi Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, that converted 11,519,296 options for total proceeds of $921,543.



