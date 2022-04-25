View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Silumina Anodes Project takes next step in EV development



Consumers are demanding that their new electric vehicles have faster-charging speeds, longer range, and, most importantly, are more affordable.



In turn, automakers are looking to find new and innovative solutions to satisfy consumers.



The industry believes that incorporation of higher energy silicon in the graphite anode of the battery will achieve this breakthrough.



To date, silicon has been a cost-prohibitive process plagued by technical challenges, with only small amounts of silicon being added to commercial EV cells in full production today.



For more information, download the attached PDF.





