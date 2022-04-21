View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Letter to Listed Option Holders



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech) (ASX: ATC) wishes to advise holders of listed options with ASX code ATCOB of the pending expiry date for these options, as well as the process for holders to exercise their options into fully paid ordinary shares.



Altech urges all option holders to consider converting their options into shares. There will be nil broker fees incurred on converting. Funds received by Altech from option conversions will be included towards construction of a battery materials pilot plant in Germany, a definitive feasibility study on a 10,000tpa battery materials plant in Germany, and for working capital purposes.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document