Altech - Outstanding PFS for Silumina Anodes Project



Highlights



Highly positive preliminary feasibility study for 10,000tpa Silumina AnodesTM project

Low capital cost (US$95 million) with outstanding economics

Pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV8) of US$507 million

Attractive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 40%

Site in Saxony, Germany already purchased

Green accredited project using renewable energy

European high quality graphite and silicon supply

Pilot plant engineering for product qualification underway

NDA executed with two German automakers and one European battery maker

Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the outstanding results from a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) for the development of a 10,000tpa silicon/graphite alumina coating plant, in Saxony, Germany. The plant would be constructed by Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), (ownership: 75% Altech, 25% Frankfurt stock exchange listed Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM)), and would produce high capacity silicon/graphite battery anode materials “Silumina AnodesTM” under exclusive license from Altech. Silumina AnodesTM products are targeted to supply the burgeoning European electric vehicle market.



