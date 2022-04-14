View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Appendix 2A (Amendment)



The attached amended Appendix 2A (Application for quotation of securities) is a replacement for the Appendix 2A that was originally lodged with ASX by the Company on 31 March 2022. Due to an administrative error, the original market announcement advised of 700,352 ATC fully paid ordinary shares issued and ATCOB options exercised, the correct number was 695,971 ATC fully paid ordinary shares issued and ATCOB options exercised, a difference of 4,381. The discrepancy shares were not allotted to the underlying shareholder account and hence were not traded on ASX or otherwise dealt. The Company’s share registry corrected the error.



