Altech Chemicals - Significant Increase in Kaolin Resource at Kerrigan



Highlights



* Recent drilling program yields fresh kaolin resource data at Kerrigan tenement

* Inferred Resource of 125 million tonnes of kaolin reported

* 47% increase in the kaolin tonnage compared to previous estimates



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that a recent Geos Mining Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), based on the Kerrigan kaolin, reported an Inferred Resource of 125 million tonnes at an ISO brightness of 85.2%. This is a significant increase (47%) on the previous Geos Mining 2011 estimate of 85 million tonnes at an ISO brightness of 85.1%. The updated resource estimate is based on latest drilling completed throughout the deposit in order to verify some of the earlier drilling and obtain samples for further test work and analysis.



The Kerrigan deposit is located 20 km south of the central wheatbelt town of Hyden, Western Australia and sits within exploration licence E70/4718-I, that covers an area of approximately 480 km2. The licence was granted in 2015 and is 100% owned by Altech.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



