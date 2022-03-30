View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Prices at fuel pump and soaring EV interest puts Australian technology in prime position



Prices at the fuel pumps started to spike in recent weeks is driving consumer interest in electric cars. In the case of petrol, the price has climbed a phenomenal 50 per cent in the past 14 months. Demand for electric vehicles is ramping up across the world amid expectations petrol prices will reach record levels in the future months and coming years.



The volume of enquiries for both new and used EVs has reached record levels. Commentators have said that some good could come of that pain, including greater energy independence and a faster path to net zero emissions.



In other Lithium-ion battery news, Elon Musk has recently opened Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory. Elon Musk presented the keys to the first Model Y electric cars off the production line, and declared that scale was the key to complete the switch from a fossil fuel economy to a sustainable energy future. “Every vehicle that we make is another step in the direction of a sustainable energy future,” Musk said at the opening.



