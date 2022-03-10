Media ReleasesAltech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals - Appointment of Joint Company Secretary

10 Mar 2022 08:20 AM


Highlights

* CFO Mr Martin Stein appointed as joint Company Secretary
* Mr Shane Volk to continue in role as joint Company Secretary 

Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to advise that Mr Martin Stein has been appointed as joint Company Secretary, effective from 9 March 2022. Mr Stein continues in his role as CFO.

Mr Stein has considerable experience with company secretarial, governance and regulatory compliance, and throughout his career, has held the position of Company Secretary with several ASX listed companies. Mr Stein is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and holds a Graduate Diploma of Applied Corporate Governance.

Mr Shane Volk continues in the role of joint Company Secretary. 

