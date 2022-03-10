View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Appointment of Joint Company Secretary



Highlights



* CFO Mr Martin Stein appointed as joint Company Secretary

* Mr Shane Volk to continue in role as joint Company Secretary



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to advise that Mr Martin Stein has been appointed as joint Company Secretary, effective from 9 March 2022. Mr Stein continues in his role as CFO.



Mr Stein has considerable experience with company secretarial, governance and regulatory compliance, and throughout his career, has held the position of Company Secretary with several ASX listed companies. Mr Stein is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and holds a Graduate Diploma of Applied Corporate Governance.



Mr Shane Volk continues in the role of joint Company Secretary.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document