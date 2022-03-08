View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - HPA Project Finance Update



Highlights



* Green bond offering reach out phase recently completed

* More than 80 groups registered interest to receive offering documentation

* Detailed due diligence and data room reviews have commenced

* Project equity process running in parallel with green bond offer



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on the proposed ~US$144 million listed green bond offering and additional project equity, which in combination would provide the balance of funds required for the recommencement of construction of its Malaysian high purity alumina (HPA) project.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document