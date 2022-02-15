View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Battery Materials Pilot Plant Engineer Appointed



Highlights

-- Küttner appointed as pilot plant engineering contractor

-- Strong experience in delivering metallurgical plant projects

-- Final pilot plant engineering to start immediately, ahead of procurement and construction



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that German engineering firm Küttner GmbH & Co. KG (Küttner) has been awarded the contract for final plant engineering of the battery materials coating pilot plant to be constructed in Saxony, Germany by Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG). Küttner will immediately commence engineering work, with procurement and construction of the pilot plant to follow. The pilot plant is designed to produce 120kg per day of coated battery anode material, which will be made available to selected European battery manufacturers and auto-makers.



Küttner is a German-based industrial plant engineering, and engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contractor with strong experience in design, procurement, project and construction management, and plant commissioning across a range of industries. Küttner have previously completed metallurgical plant, water and off-gas treatment projects in Germany, and bring valuable local knowledge to the execution of the pilot plant project.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



