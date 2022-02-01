View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Battery Materials Pilot Plant Design Completed



Highlights



-- German Coating Pilot Plant preliminary design completed

-- Plant to be installed in Schwarze Pumpe Dock3 facility

-- Design to produce 120kg coated anode material per day, ~37,000 kg per year

-- Engineering contractor selection nearing completion

-- Pilot plant to provide optimised inputs for 10,000tpa commercial plant design, and produce customer samples for testing and qualification



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG) has completed the preliminary design for a pilot plant, to be constructed in Germany, to demonstrate Altech’s proprietary battery materials alumina coating technology. The pilot plant is designed to produce up to 36,680 kilograms of anode grade coated battery material per year (120 kg per day). AIG, which is 75% owned by Altech and 25% owned by Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Altech Advanced Materials AG, holds the exclusive rights for use of Altech’s battery materials coating technology within the European Union.



The pilot plant design is intended for installation in the Dock3 facility adjacent to AIG’s designated site at the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park (see Figures 1 and 2). AIG has secured approximately 300m2 of floorspace within the Dock3 where the pilot plant will be located. Also, an on-site analytical laboratory is planned for the pilot plant. The laboratory will allow for the rapid assessment of pilot plant product purity and monitor physical parameters which will enable changes in processing parameters and operational setpoints to be modified quickly, as required. The Dock3 space is already connected to all required utilities and includes office space for the project and operations team.



