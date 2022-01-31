Media ReleasesAltech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals - Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

31 Jan 2022


BREAKTHROUGH 30% HIGHER ENERGY DENSITY ANODE ACHIEVED IN LITHIUM-ION BATTERY

-- Research team cracks the “silicon barrier"
-- Lithium-ion battery anode material with 30% higher energy retention and capacity
-- Altech's innovative and game changing proprietary technology
-- Composite silicon and graphite anode material
-- Stable battery and sound cycling performance
-- Phase 2 R&D will strive to attain capacity retention beyond the current 30%

GERMAN BATTERY MATERIALS PLANT AWARDED GREEN STATUS

-- Altech's battery materials coating plant project awarded “Medium Green” rating
-- Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO)
-- Assessment encompassed both project andgovernance aspects
-- Environmentally sustainable design features acknowledged
-- Lower CO2 emissions of between ~19% and ~52% possible

RAISING $10.3 MILLION FROM SHARE PLACEMENT AND SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

-- Successful $8.1 million share placement withstrong demand
-- $2.2 million further raised via Share Purchase Plan (SPP)
-- In excess of 250 shareholders participated in SPP
-- Allows next stage of Battery Materials development
-- Funding of pilot plant, land purchase, finalisation ofPFS & DFS

GERMAN BATTERY MATERIALS PROJECT SECURES FUTURE EU FEEDSTOCK SUPPLY

-- Graphite development and supply MoU executedwith SGL Carbon
-- High purity silicon supply executed with Ferroglobe
-- World leading suppliers of high-quality materials with focus on innovation and sustainability
-- Support for Altech's development of new types ofbattery materials
-- EU based suppliers to reduce feedstock related transport emissions and minimise supply chain risks
-- Potential for feedstock production to utilise extensive European renewable energy sources

GERMAN LAND PURCHASED FOR BATTERYMATERIALS PROJECT

-- Acquisition of ~14Ha industrial site in Saxony, Germany
-- Ideal location for a 10,000tpa HPA battery materials-coating plant
-- Strategic location to supply the European lithium-ion battery and EV markets

GERMAN BATTERY MATERIALS PILOT PLANTDESIGN COMPLETED

-- German Coating Pilot Plant preliminary design completed
-- Plant to be installed in Schwarze Pumpe Dock3 Facility
-- Designed to produce 120kg coated anode material per day, ~37,000 kg per year
-- Engineering contractor discussions nearing completion
-- Pilot plant to provide optimised inputs for 10,000tpa commercial plant design, and produce customer samples for testing and qualification

REGISTRATION OF NAME FOR SILICON GRAPHITE ANODE PRODUCT

-- “Silumina Anodes” registered as name for Altech's composite anode material
-- Reflects key differentiation point of the proposed product
-- Incorporation of silicon in graphite battery anodes using alumina coating technology

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON29 NOVEMBER 2021

-- All resolutions were passed by shareholders
 
