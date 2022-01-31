Altech Chemicals - Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

View All Altech Chemicals News

BREAKTHROUGH 30% HIGHER ENERGY DENSITY ANODE ACHIEVED IN LITHIUM-ION BATTERY



-- Research team cracks the “silicon barrier"

-- Lithium-ion battery anode material with 30% higher energy retention and capacity

-- Altech's innovative and game changing proprietary technology

-- Composite silicon and graphite anode material

-- Stable battery and sound cycling performance

-- Phase 2 R&D will strive to attain capacity retention beyond the current 30%



GERMAN BATTERY MATERIALS PLANT AWARDED GREEN STATUS



-- Altech's battery materials coating plant project awarded “Medium Green” rating

-- Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO)

-- Assessment encompassed both project andgovernance aspects

-- Environmentally sustainable design features acknowledged

-- Lower CO2 emissions of between ~19% and ~52% possible



RAISING $10.3 MILLION FROM SHARE PLACEMENT AND SHARE PURCHASE PLAN



-- Successful $8.1 million share placement withstrong demand

-- $2.2 million further raised via Share Purchase Plan (SPP)

-- In excess of 250 shareholders participated in SPP

-- Allows next stage of Battery Materials development

-- Funding of pilot plant, land purchase, finalisation ofPFS & DFS



GERMAN BATTERY MATERIALS PROJECT SECURES FUTURE EU FEEDSTOCK SUPPLY



-- Graphite development and supply MoU executedwith SGL Carbon

-- High purity silicon supply executed with Ferroglobe

-- World leading suppliers of high-quality materials with focus on innovation and sustainability

-- Support for Altech's development of new types ofbattery materials

-- EU based suppliers to reduce feedstock related transport emissions and minimise supply chain risks

-- Potential for feedstock production to utilise extensive European renewable energy sources



GERMAN LAND PURCHASED FOR BATTERYMATERIALS PROJECT



-- Acquisition of ~14Ha industrial site in Saxony, Germany

-- Ideal location for a 10,000tpa HPA battery materials-coating plant

-- Strategic location to supply the European lithium-ion battery and EV markets



GERMAN BATTERY MATERIALS PILOT PLANTDESIGN COMPLETED



-- German Coating Pilot Plant preliminary design completed

-- Plant to be installed in Schwarze Pumpe Dock3 Facility

-- Designed to produce 120kg coated anode material per day, ~37,000 kg per year

-- Engineering contractor discussions nearing completion

-- Pilot plant to provide optimised inputs for 10,000tpa commercial plant design, and produce customer samples for testing and qualification



REGISTRATION OF NAME FOR SILICON GRAPHITE ANODE PRODUCT



-- “Silumina Anodes” registered as name for Altech's composite anode material

-- Reflects key differentiation point of the proposed product

-- Incorporation of silicon in graphite battery anodes using alumina coating technology



ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON29 NOVEMBER 2021



-- All resolutions were passed by shareholders



