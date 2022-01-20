View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - German Land Purchased for Battery Materials Project



Highlights

• Acquisition of ~14Ha industrial site in Saxony, Germany

• Ideal location for a 10,000tpa HPA battery materials coating plant

• Strategic location to supply the European lithium-ion battery and EV markets



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that its 75% owned German subsidiary, Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), has exercised its option to purchase a ~14-hectare industrial site within the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, municipality of Spreetal, Saxony, Germany (see Figure 1). The site is an ideal location for a proposed 10,000tpa high purity alumina (HPA) battery materials coating plant, which is the subject of a preliminary feasibility study that is being finalised by AIG. The plant would produce alumina coated silicon / graphite anode materials to supply the lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle (EV) markets, using Altech’s proprietary coating technology. The site’s location is well positioned to supply alumina coated anode materials to European markets.



An official land handover ceremony was recently concluded at the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park. Attendees included the Saxony State Minister for Development Mr Thomas Schmidt; the Mayor of Spreetal, Saxony Mr Manfred Peine and Lady Major of Spremberg, Brandenburg Ms Christine Herntier. Members of the board of Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM) and several other political and industrial dignitaries were also present. The ceremony was held in the Dock3 facility of the industrial park, which is directly adjacent to the land, and is where AIG is proposing to construct a HPA battery materials coating pilot plant.



The site handover and an accompanying information update about the proposed battery materials coating projects attracted wide German print and television media coverage. A German television report can be viewed on Altech’s web site www.altechchemicals.com, or at https://youtu.be/JJ0S1zbxAxk.



