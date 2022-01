View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Cleansing Statement - Exercise of Options



On 4 January 2022, Altech Chemicals Limited (the "Company") issued 104,500 fully paid ordinary shares from the exercise of 104,500 quoted options (ASX: ATCOB).



Accordingly the Company gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "Corporations Act") that...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document