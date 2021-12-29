View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - German Battery Materials Plant Targets EU Feedstock



Highlights



• Graphite development and supply MoU executed with SGL Carbon

• High purity silicon supply MoU executed with Ferroglobe

• World leading suppliers of high-quality materials with focus on innovation and sustainability

• Support for Altech’s development of new types of battery materials

• EU suppliers reduce feedstock related transport emissions and supply chain risks

• Potential for feedstock production to utilise extensive European renewable energy sources



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) have been executed by Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG) and Altech, with two European based suppliers of lithium-ion battery grade anode materials. The MoUs set out the basis for the parties to work together for the possible future supply of materials to a battery material plant that would be constructed by AIG in Saxony, Germany and which is currently the subject of a preliminary feasibility study (PFS).



For graphite, AIG and Altech have executed a MoU with SGL Carbon GmbH (SGL), one of the leading producers of graphite in Europe. SGL Carbon is supporting Altech’s development of high purity alumina coated graphite material targeted for use by the lithium-ion battery industry (see ASX Announcement dated 29 April 2021). In addition, the non-binding MoU details the potential future relationship whereby SGL would supply uncoated synthetic graphite anode material to an AIG battery materials plant in Saxony, Germany. The indicative, non-binding volumes and prices that are prescribed in the MoU will be adopted in the AIG PFS financial model. SGL Carbon is a world leader in the development and production of carbon-based solutions and reported sales of 919 million Euros in 2020. Only SGL supplied graphite has been used by Altech in test work conducted at its Perth research and development laboratory.



