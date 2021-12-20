View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals Battery Materials Coating Plant Receives Green Status



Highlights



• Altech’s battery materials coating plant project awarded “Medium Green” rating

• Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO)

• Assessment encompassed both project and governance aspects

• Environmentally sustainable design features acknowledged

• Lower CO2 emissions of between ~19% and ~52% possible



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to report that as part of the preliminary feasibility study (PFS) being undertaken by its 75% owned German subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), the independent Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO) in Norway has assessed the proposed German Battery Materials Coating Plant project as “Green”.



As announced on 18 November 2021, CICERO were engaged by AIG to conduct an independent evaluation of the Company’s proposed battery materials coating plant proposed to be located at the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, Saxony, Germany. The plant is being designed with a specific focus on minimising environmental impact, and in accordance with prevailing German, European and International environmental standards.



CICERO’s review has now been completed, and a rating of “Medium Green” has been awarded to the project. This positive project evaluation, formally termed a “Green Bond Second Opinion”, confirms that the project, which is currently the subject of a PFS, would be suitable for future green bond financing.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



