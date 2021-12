View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Change of Registry Address



CHANGE OF REGISTRY ADDRESS: AUTOMIC PTY LTD RELOCATION OF PERTH OFFICE



With effect from Monday, 20 December 2021, the Automic Perth office will be relocating to:



Level 5

191 ST GEORGES TERRACE

PERTH WA 6000



All other contact information remains unchanged as follows...



