View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Share Purchase Plan Closing Date Reminder



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) would like to remind shareholders that the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) is scheduled to close on Friday 17 December 2021 with no extension of deadline.



The Share Purchase Plan (SPP) allows existing shareholders to apply for up to $30,000 of new Altech shares at a price of 10.7 cents per share.



Authorised by: Iggy Tan (Managing Director)



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document