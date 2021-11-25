View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - 30% Higher Energy Density Anode Achieved in LiB



Highlights

• Research team cracks the “silicon barrier”

• Lithium-ion battery anode material with 30% higher energy retention and capacity

• Altech’s innovative and proprietary technology

• Composite silicon and graphite anode material

• Stable battery with sound cycling performance

• Phase 2 R&D will strive to attain capacity retention beyond the current 30%



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is delighted to announce a significant breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology by its research and development laboratory in Perth, Western Australia.



After almost 12 months of challenging work, Altech has finally “cracked the silicon barrier” and successfully produced and tested a series of lithium-ion battery anode materials that have ~30% higher retention capacity compared to conventional lithium-ion battery anode materials. To achieve its breakthrough, Altech successfully combined silicon particles that had been treated with its innovative proprietary technology, with regular battery grade graphite to produce a lithium-ion battery electrode containing a composite graphite / silicon anode. When energised, these materials held 30% more capacity compared to a conventional graphite only anode material. The materials were then subjected to a series of tests over a period of time, including charge and discharge cycling. From laboratory testing, the previously unresolved impediments for using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes which are: silicon particle swelling; prohibitive first-cycle-capacity loss of up to 50%; and rapid battery degradation, appeared to have been substantially overcome during Altech’s testing of the composite graphite/silicon batteries.



