Altech Chemicals - Green Credentials of German Battery Materials Plant

Highlights



• Green credentials assessment completed for battery materials coating plant

• Environmentally sustainable design features

• Lower CO2 emissions of between ~19% and ~52% possible

• Independent green project status assessment by CICERO, Norway



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to report on the green credentials assessment that has recently been completed for a battery materials coating plant that is subject to a preliminary feasibility study (PFS) currently being finalised by Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), a 75% owned subsidiary of Altech.



As part of the PFS, AIG has concluded a detailed carbon dioxide (CO2) footprint assessment for a battery materials coating plant with a capacity of 10,000tpa. The plant would be located at the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, Saxony, Germany and has been designed with a specific focus on minimising environmental impact, and in accordance with prevailing German, European and International environmental standards. The plant design would also satisfy the Equator Principles that any future potential project lender would require be met.



