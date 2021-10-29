View All Altech Chemicals News

Altech Chemicals - Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report



R&D WORK CONTINUES TO ADVANCE ALUMINA COATING TECHNOLOGY



-- Research and Development laboratory established in WA

-- Advancing its potentially game changing technology

-- Allow metallurgical grade silicon to be combined with graphite as an anode material in lithium-ion batteries

-- Potential to increase lithium-ion battery chargeability, life, performance and safety

-- Positive and encouraging test results

-- Company is rapidly gaining confidence in the technology



BATTERY MATERIALS PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY PROGRESSING WELL AND ON TRACK



-- Engineering design for a 10,000 tpa battery materials coating plant finalised

-- Quotations received to supply the majority of required equipment packages

-- Discussions with potential contractors for project execution

-- Capital and operating cost inputs compiled

-- Financial modelling of the project is underway

-- Green accreditation of the project via the Centre of International Climate and Environment Research (CICERO) has commenced



LISTED GREEN BOND IN FINAL STAGES



-- Listed green bond targeting an offer of ~US$144m

-- Changes to allow Australian dollars participation in the offering

-- Pre-marketing of bonds has commenced

-- HPA project 49% less carbon footprint than conventional HPA



HALLOYSITE DISCOVERED AT KERRIGAN KAOLIN DEPOSIT



-- Halloysite discovery at Kerrigan kaolin deposit

-- Halloysite nanotubes could replace carbon nanotubes in high-tech applications

-- More detailed investigation planned for the Kerrigan deposit



ENGAGEMENT WITH THE STATE OF SAXONY, GERMANY



-- European development strategy initiated

-- Saxony State authorities engaged for potential support

-- Initial potential investor introduction meeting completed



JOHOR HPA PLANT SITE

-- Site remains under care and maintenance

-- Initial construction work has significantly derisked project

-- No further work planned until final project finance is completed

-- Running start for construction when project finance finalised



APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER



-- Mr Martin Stein appointed as CFO

-- Mr Shane Volk to remain as Company Secretary



