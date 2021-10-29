Media ReleasesAltech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals - Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

29 Oct 2021 09:13 AM


R&D WORK CONTINUES TO ADVANCE ALUMINA COATING TECHNOLOGY

-- Research and Development laboratory established in WA
-- Advancing its potentially game changing technology
-- Allow metallurgical grade silicon to be combined with graphite as an anode material in lithium-ion batteries
-- Potential to increase lithium-ion battery chargeability, life, performance and safety
-- Positive and encouraging test results
-- Company is rapidly gaining confidence in the technology

BATTERY MATERIALS PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY PROGRESSING WELL AND ON TRACK

-- Engineering design for a 10,000 tpa battery materials coating plant finalised
-- Quotations received to supply the majority of required equipment packages
-- Discussions with potential contractors for project execution
-- Capital and operating cost inputs compiled
-- Financial modelling of the project is underway
-- Green accreditation of the project via the Centre of International Climate and Environment Research (CICERO) has commenced

LISTED GREEN BOND IN FINAL STAGES

-- Listed green bond targeting an offer of ~US$144m
-- Changes to allow Australian dollars participation in the offering
-- Pre-marketing of bonds has commenced
-- HPA project 49% less carbon footprint than conventional HPA

HALLOYSITE DISCOVERED AT KERRIGAN KAOLIN DEPOSIT

-- Halloysite discovery at Kerrigan kaolin deposit
-- Halloysite nanotubes could replace carbon nanotubes in high-tech applications
-- More detailed investigation planned for the Kerrigan deposit

ENGAGEMENT WITH THE STATE OF SAXONY, GERMANY

-- European development strategy initiated
-- Saxony State authorities engaged for potential support
-- Initial potential investor introduction meeting completed

JOHOR HPA PLANT SITE
-- Site remains under care and maintenance
-- Initial construction work has significantly derisked project
-- No further work planned until final project finance is completed
-- Running start for construction when project finance finalised

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

-- Mr Martin Stein appointed as CFO
-- Mr Shane Volk to remain as Company Secretary

For more information, download the attached PDF.

