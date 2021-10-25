Media ReleasesAltech Chemicals

View All Altech Chemicals News


Altech Chemicals - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

25 Oct 2021 12:40 PM


In light of the status of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions for public gatherings in place at the time of this Notice and the number of Shareholders that normally attend Shareholder meetings for the Company, the Directors have made a decision that Shareholders will be able to physically attend the Meeting in person and accordingly, the Company will take steps to ensure that the meeting will conform to COVID-19 protocols.

If the Government restrictions and corresponding decision of the Directors changes prior to the Meeting, the Directors will update Shareholders via e-mail and by releasing an announcement on the ASX market announcements platform.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.