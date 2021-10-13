Altech Chemicals - Halloysite Discovery at Kerrigan Kaolin Deposit

View All Altech Chemicals News

Highlights



• Halloysite discovery at Kerrigan kaolin deposit

• Halloysite nanotubes could replace carbon nanotubes in high-tech applications

• More detailed investigation planned for the Kerrigan deposit



Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the discovery of halloysite at its Kerrigan kaolin deposit in Western Australia. The halloysite was observed during the recent processing of samples from its 2020 air-core drilling campaign (Figure 1).



The Kerrigan deposit is located 20kms south of the central wheat belt town of Hyden, Western Australia and sits within exploration licence E70/4718-I, which covers an area of approximately 480km2. The licence was granted in 2015 and is 100% owned by Altech.



