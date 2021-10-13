Media ReleasesAltech Chemicals

View All Altech Chemicals News


Altech Chemicals - Halloysite Discovery at Kerrigan Kaolin Deposit

13 Oct 2021 09:45 AM


Highlights

• Halloysite discovery at Kerrigan kaolin deposit
• Halloysite nanotubes could replace carbon nanotubes in high-tech applications
• More detailed investigation planned for the Kerrigan deposit

Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the discovery of halloysite at its Kerrigan kaolin deposit in Western Australia. The halloysite was observed during the recent processing of samples from its 2020 air-core drilling campaign (Figure 1).

The Kerrigan deposit is located 20kms south of the central wheat belt town of Hyden, Western Australia and sits within exploration licence E70/4718-I, which covers an area of approximately 480km2. The licence was granted in 2015 and is 100% owned by Altech.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.