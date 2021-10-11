Media ReleasesAltech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals New Corporate Video - Lithium-Ion Battery Update

11 Oct 2021 09:53 AM


Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to advise that a new corporate video titled “Lithium ion Battery Update” is now available for viewing on the Company’s web site: www.altechchemicals.com.

The video describes how Altech Chemicals is advancing its potentially game changing technology to enable metallurgical grade silicon to be combined with graphite as an anode material in lithium-ion batteries. The material has the potential to increase lithium-ion battery chargeability, life, performance and safety.

