Altech Chemicals New Corporate Video - Lithium-Ion Battery Update

Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to advise that a new corporate video titled “Lithium ion Battery Update” is now available for viewing on the Company’s web site: www.altechchemicals.com.
The video describes how Altech Chemicals is advancing its potentially game changing technology to enable metallurgical grade silicon to be combined with graphite as an anode material in lithium-ion batteries. The material has the potential to increase lithium-ion battery chargeability, life, performance and safety.
